2 Cenla parishes become second amendment sanctuaries

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the past week, both Grant and Rapides Parish have become what’s called a “sanctuary parish” for the second amendment, meaning the parish’s police juries have taken a stance to protect the right to bear arms.

Both of the local parishes decided to move forward with the designation in unanimous votes.

“We support the second amendment and we want our legislators and everyone in those lines and senators to also support our second amendment rights for our people up here,” said Don Arnold, the Grant Parish Police Jury President.

The move makes changes to the parish’s public policy, making it known where the parishes stand in the gun control debate.

“We do not want any more gun control; we do want law-abiding citizens to be able to have the same rights that they’ve had through the years. We feel that it’s something that’s very important and something for us to protect,” said Arnold.

The largely symbolic resolutions came after Republican state legislators failed to override the governor’s veto of the constitutional carry bill earlier this year.

Now, police jurors have brought the issue to a local level.

“As a sanctuary parish, we are taking a stand that we firmly believe in the second amendment rights and if some various laws were passed down, it gives us an opportunity to show our support for the second amendment right and to fight some of those laws,” said Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith.

Currently, a handful of parishes in Louisiana have become second amendment sanctuary parishes, with Grant being the fourth and Rapides the fifth. Now, more parishes are likely to follow suit.

