Cancel culture dominates season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jennifer Aniston, left, and Reese Witherspoon in a scene...
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jennifer Aniston, left, and Reese Witherspoon in a scene from "The Morning Show."(Apple TV+ via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — The second season of “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, had just begun filming in March 2020 when COVID-19 brought a halt to TV production.

The writers soon decided the scripts should reflect what was happening in the world. It was in some ways a sense of deja vu, after the plot of the first season changed course tor reflect the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

The new season picks up where the first ended, with the characters exposing the network’s toxic work environment live on air.

The complexities of cancel culture are also explored in season two which debuts Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.

