Advertisement

Carlos Bazart Jr. powers his way to athlete of the week

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles High School’s Carlos Bazart Jr. rushed for 378 yards and four touchdowns, which helped in a blowout win 86-34 against Carrol this past Friday.

RELATED: 2021 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

Bazart said he felt he had a chance to win the weekly honor after his last touchdown.

He wants to continue to help his team win so they can play in the championship in the Superdome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Quartemont
End of an Era: Al Quartemont’s final on-air message
Tom Konvicka
Tom Konvicka’s final message on KALB
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a deceased person found on Yale Street on...
APD investigating deceased person in home on Yale Street
Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a deceased person found on Yale Street on...
Juvenile arrested in Yale Street homicide

Latest News

Carlos Bazart Jr. powers his way to athlete of the week
Jena’s game moved to Monroe
Pineville's Kicker Jackson Bridges
Female high school player at Pineville makes history
Female high school player at Pineville makes history