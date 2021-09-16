Carlos Bazart Jr. powers his way to athlete of the week

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles High School’s Carlos Bazart Jr. rushed for 378 yards and four touchdowns, which helped in a blowout win 86-34 against Carrol this past Friday.

RELATED: 2021 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

Bazart said he felt he had a chance to win the weekly honor after his last touchdown.

He wants to continue to help his team win so they can play in the championship in the Superdome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.