Juvenile arrested in Yale Street homicide

The Alexandria Police Department investigating a deceased person found on Yale Street on September 15, 2021.
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a deceased person found on Yale Street on September 15, 2021.(Credit: KALB)
By APD
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1600 block of Yale Street.

The Alexandria Police Department received a call Wednesday afternoon stating a deceased male had been found in a residence on Yale Street. Upon investigation, Kedric Clyde Stafford, 37, who lived in the home, was found deceased inside the residence.

“This is a tremendous tragedy, not only for the family of the victim but also for the family of the juvenile charged with the crime. Two lives senselessly destroyed,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “I commend our detectives for their quick follow through in arresting a suspect. As we have proven all year long, we will aggressively pursue those who choose to use violence against our citizens and bring them to justice.”

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the APD Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

