New death penalty trial date set for Matthew Sonnier for March 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new death penalty trial date has been set for Matthew Sonnier, 33, of Pineville. Sonnier is charged with three counts of first degree murder for the Oct. 18, 2017 deaths of Jeremy Norris, 28, Kendrick Horn, 33, and Latish White, 42. He also faces two counts of obstruction of justice from a separate indictment related to the case.
If convicted on the murder charges, he faces the death penalty.
On Sept. 3, the Third Circuit Court of Appeal granted a continuance based off a writ filed by attorneys with the Baton Rouge Capital Conflict Office who represent Sonnier. The attorneys were looking to continue the trial due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
On Wednesday, Rapides Parish Judge Chris Hazel set a new trial date for March 7, 2022. Three weeks have been allotted for the trial. A final status conference will take place on Feb. 25, 2022.
The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorneys Hugo Holland and Lea Hall.
