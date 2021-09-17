Advertisement

‘Bud Light Next’ zero carb beer announced

Anheuser-Busch announces zero carb beer.
Anheuser-Busch announces zero carb beer.(Source: CNN, Bud Light)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021
(CNN) - The newest version of Bud Light is even lighter.

Anheuser-Busch is the first major brewer to launch a zero-carb beer. It’s called “Bud Light Next” and comes as health-conscious customers have sought out lighter beers in recent years.

The company said its new beer is aimed at younger consumers seeking out the nutritional makeup of hard seltzer with the flavor of beer.

The taste is described as light, refreshing and clean, with a hint of citrus.

“Bud Light Next” hits shelves early next year.

