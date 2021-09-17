Five Saints, several coaches out for Sunday; Davenport & Alexander to IR

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will go into Carolina missing five key players.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander were both placed on injured reserve. They’ll be out for at least three weeks. Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin) and Pete Werner (hamstring) are all out against the Panthers as well.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), PJ Williams (back), Marshon Latttimore (hand) and Tanoh Kpassagnon are all listed as questionable. Head coach Sean Payton said Friday that Lattimore will likely be a gametime decision.

Saints coaches Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will not be in attendance Sunday in Carolina due to COVID-19 protocols.

