Advertisement

September’s harvest moon shines this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The September full moon lights up the night sky at the end of the weekend.

Known as the harvest moon, the celestial offering will peak Monday evening at 7:55 p.m. EDT.

“The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning,” according to NASA.

Native Americans gave the September full moon its moniker because it marked the time when corn was supposed to be harvested.

Other Native American names for it include:

  • autumn moon (Cree)
  • falling leaves moon (Ojibwe)
  • leaves turning moon (Anishinaabe)
  • moon of brown leaves (Lakota)
  • yellow leaf moon (Assiniboine)

This moon is also known for inspiring the early 1900s vaudeville song “Shine On, Harvest Moon.”

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department investigating a deceased person found on Yale Street on...
Juvenile arrested in Yale Street homicide
Tom Konvicka
Tom Konvicka’s final message on KALB
2 Cenla parishes become second amendment sanctuaries
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a deceased person found on Yale Street on...
APD investigating deceased person in home on Yale Street
Al Quartemont
End of an Era: Al Quartemont’s final on-air message

Latest News

Jalen Anderson
Jalen Anderson
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas
Joey Frank
Joey Frank
Rachael Penton
Rachael Penton
Ashley Davis
Ashley Davis