Tioga vs Pineville selected as the game of the week

BALL, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Tioga Indians taking on the Pineville Rebels.

According to Massey Ratings, Pineville High School took home 14 of the 18 games played between the two rival schools. Earlier in the week, Kevin Cook, Tioga’s head coach, downplayed the rivalry theme.

“I’m not a big rivalry game kind of guy,” Cook said. “Matter of fact, I think we found out a few years ago this game means way more to them than it does to us.”

Bryant Bell, Pineville’s head football coach, will return to The Reservation for the first time after leaving the program earlier this year. Bell accepted the head coaching job in January after sending six seasons as the defensive coordinator for Tioga.

“”It’s definitely going to be a great atmosphere,” Bell said. “It’s going to be what high school football is all about.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.