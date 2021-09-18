2021 5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the third week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|West Ouachita
|6
|Natchitoches Central
|34
4A Scores
|Bolton
|14
|North Caddo
|50
|Peabody
|22
|Washington-Marion
|43
|Pineville
|6
|Tioga
|7
|LaGrange
|14
|Leesville
|50
3A Scores
|Pine Praire
|48
|Buckeye
|20
|Neville
|28
|Jena
|8
|ASH
|49
|Marksville
|7
|Block
|L
|Grant
|W
2A Scores
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|W
|Vidalia
|L
|E. Beauregard
|20
|Rosepine
|55
|Bunkie
|31
|Pickering
|8
|Eunice
|7
|Avoyelles
|34
|St. Mary
|31
|Menard
|17
|Many
|50
|North Desoto
|0
1A Scores
|Montgomery
|W
|Beekman Charter
|L
|LaSalle
|32
|Merryville
|20
|Northwood-Lena
|24
|Ville Platte
|0
|Oakdale
|33
|Oberlin
|7
Post Game Show
