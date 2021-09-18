Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the third week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

West Ouachita6Natchitoches Central34

4A Scores

Bolton14North Caddo50
Peabody22Washington-Marion43
Pineville6Tioga7
LaGrange14Leesville50

3A Scores

Pine Praire48Buckeye20
Neville28Jena8
ASH49Marksville7
BlockLGrantW

2A Scores

Jonesboro-HodgeWVidaliaL
E. Beauregard20Rosepine55
Bunkie31Pickering8
Eunice7Avoyelles34
St. Mary31Menard17
Many50North Desoto0

1A Scores

MontgomeryWBeekman CharterL
LaSalle32Merryville20
Northwood-Lena24Ville Platte0
Oakdale33Oberlin7

Post Game Show

