2021 5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the third week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

West Ouachita 6 Natchitoches Central 34

4A Scores

Bolton 14 North Caddo 50 Peabody 22 Washington-Marion 43 Pineville 6 Tioga 7 LaGrange 14 Leesville 50

3A Scores

Pine Praire 48 Buckeye 20 Neville 28 Jena 8 ASH 49 Marksville 7 Block L Grant W

2A Scores

Jonesboro-Hodge W Vidalia L E. Beauregard 20 Rosepine 55 Bunkie 31 Pickering 8 Eunice 7 Avoyelles 34 St. Mary 31 Menard 17 Many 50 North Desoto 0

1A Scores

Montgomery W Beekman Charter L LaSalle 32 Merryville 20 Northwood-Lena 24 Ville Platte 0 Oakdale 33 Oberlin 7

Post Game Show

