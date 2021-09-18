APD investigating shooting near City Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department received a call at 9:53 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, of a shooting at City Park and Masonic Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a black male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.

