Advertisement

APD investigating shooting near City Park

(AP Images)
By APD
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department received a call at 9:53 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, of a shooting at City Park and Masonic Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a black male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Cenla parishes become second amendment sanctuaries
Locked baseball fields in Alexandria to be addressed
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a deceased person found on Yale Street on...
Juvenile arrested in Yale Street homicide
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Top 3 Plays
Locked baseball fields in Alexandria to be addressed
Locked baseball fields in Alexandria to be addressed
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast