MONTEGUT, La. (KALB) - For so many people in South Louisiana, Houma is truly where the heart is. It doesn’t matter if you were born and raised there, or moved there later in life, the bayou region is where thousands of people call home.

After any natural disaster, it’s those types of communities that help their neighbors get back on their feet.

The Gordon “Bubba” Dove Jr. Foundation and the Krewe of Hyacinthians helped put on the “Houma’s Where the Heart Is” disaster relief event to help those still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

“People from Houma do not wait for federal assistance,” said Lauren Breaux who grew up in Houma. “Of course we want it, but they don’t wait for that. They roll up their sleeves and get busy.”

Breaux is a part of the Louisiana Women of Agriculture, and even though she doesn’t live in Houma anymore, she wanted to help with the recovery efforts.

Together, they helped provide 4,000 plate lunches while also providing live music for a family-friendly event.

“We know this has been traumatizing for families,” said Breaux. “We want to give the people from this area a little bit of rest from all the terrible things they have gone through the last three weeks”

Breaux also helped give back by organizing Amazon wishlists. She’s been able to collect items from cleaning supplies, to tents, to anything that teachers and students might need to help them return back to school.

The event took place on Saturday, September 18 in Montegut, Louisiana, and also provided resources to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Ida. Verizon set up charging stations and offered free WIFI. Laptops were also available for people to be able to make FEMA claims and create DSNAP accounts if they haven’t already.

“That relief effort is not going to stop,” said Breaux. “That is going to continue until everyone’s need is met. We may be a year down the road still doing this, but that’s okay.”

A Venmo account has been set up for anyone that would like to donate. All the funds will go towards relief efforts. The name for the Venmo account is BABS Float. Another way to donate is to contact Alicia Bergeron at 985-688-0219, Shea Cox at 985-991-0313, or Rachel Dove at 985-226-0717.

