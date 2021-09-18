Louisiana College drops conference game at Arizona Christian 35-22

PHOENIX, Az. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats dropped to 0-4 on the season after losing their first conference road game to 22nd ranked Arizona Christian 35-22.

The Wildcats scored the first points of the game thanks to an 85-yard rushing touchdown from Markaylin Milburn. The junior back finished with 141 yards on the ground and one touchdown on just 16 attempts.

Arizona Christian would score two touchdowns in the second quarter as the Wildcats trailed at the half 14-10.

After the Firestorm scored again to extend the lead, Louisiana College would score on another one-play touchdown drive. In the third quarter, Zion Williams connected on a 53-yard pass to Micah Dunn to make the score 21-16 after a missed extra point.

In the fourth quarter, ACU would add two more scores including a pick-six off of James Powell Jr.

The Wildcats used three quarterbacks in the game. Powell Jr. went 3-9 passing for 16 yards and one INT. Powell Jr. was also sacked three times. River Thompson went 1-6 passing for eight yards and one touchdown pass to Canaan Leon. Williams completed the only pass he attempted for 53 yards which was the strike to Dunn.

Louisiana College will go for their first win of the year on Saturday, September 25 when they host 18th ranked Ottawa University of Arizona. Kickoff will be at noon from Wildcat Field.

