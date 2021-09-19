NSU falls in home opener to UT Martin 35-10

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons had their home opener spoiled as they fell to UT Martin Saturday night 35-10.

Turnovers hurt the Demons in the game as junior quarterback Kaleb Fletcher was 28 for 47 with 247 yards and one touchdown but two costly interceptions.

Coach Larid called Saturday’s performance a “disappointment” but hopes to get back on the right track on October 2 when they host Incarnate Word Cardinals.

