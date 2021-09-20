115th State Fair of Louisiana to take place in late October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s almost time for the State Fair of Louisiana!

The event will kick off on October 28 at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

“The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time. in a safe and friendly environment.

The fair will close its gates on November 14.

Below is information from the State Fair of Louisiana here:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.