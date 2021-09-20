Call center hours extended to handle high volume of calls for DSNAP registration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) say they are extending the operation of their call center by one hour to accommodate the high volume of calls for registration of Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits.

Louisiana residents, who live in parishes approved for DSNAP benefits due to Hurricane Ida, can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center on their assigned day at 1-888-524-3578 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Applicants should call on the days designated for the parish they live and their last name (see schedule below).

Before calling to apply, residents are encouraged, but not required to take the following steps:

. Pre-registering online by CLICKING HERE

Download the LA Wallet mobile app for identity and residency verification. Information on the app, including download links, can be found by CLICKING HERE

Gather all information needed for the application. A list of what is needed can be found in the FAQs at www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP

Application Schedule

PHASE 1 – Sept. 20-25

Approved Parishes: E. Baton Rouge, E. Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, W. Baton Rouge and W. Feliciana

Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 20) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 21) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 22) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 23) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Sept. 24) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Sept. 25) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes

PHASE 2 – Sept. 27- Oct. 2

Approved Parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin (lower St. Martin Parish ZIPs only 70339 & 70380), St. Mary and Tangipahoa

Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 27) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 28) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 29) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 30) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 1) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 2) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

PHASE 3 – Oct. 4 - 9

Approved Parishes: Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne

Day 1 (Monday, Oct. 4) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Oct. 5) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 6) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Oct. 7) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 8) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 9) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Additional information about DSNAP can be found by texting LADSNAP to 898-211 or by visiting www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

