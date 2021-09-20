LSU DE Andre Anthony suffers season-ending knee injury
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end Andre Anthony will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered against Central Michigan.
Head coach Ed Orgeron announced the news Monday, Sept. 20, during his Zoom call with sports journalists. Coach O added Anthony will remain with the team.
The 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior from New Orleans has played in a total of 35 games, recording 55 tackles.
As a starter this season, he had eight tackles (3 solo), 3.5 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss in LSU’s three games so far.
Against the Chippewas, Anthony scooped up a fumble caused by Derek Stingley Jr. and ran it back 33 yards for a touchdown.
