LSU vs. Auburn will kickoff in primetime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a “Saturday Night in Death Valley” when LSU hosts Auburn on October 2.

The SEC announced kickoff for the game will be at 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.

It will be the first nighttime kickoff for LSU and Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 2013. LSU won that contest, 35-21.

