LSU DE BJ Ojulari, national sack leader, named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)(Josh Auzenne | Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari, the nation’s current leader in sacks, has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Ojulari led the Tigers in sacks with 2.5 against Central Michigan and as a unit, LSU had a total of five sacks to go along with 15 tackles for loss.

The Marietta, Ga. native had two sacks on the same drive midway through the second quarter. The Tigers held the Chippewas to 284 yards of total offense. Through three games, Ojulari has recorded 4.5 sacks.

As a defense, the Tigers also lead the nation in sacks with 19 total.

