Shreveport, Lake Charles mayors enter into friendly competition to increase vaccination rates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayors Adrian Perkins and Nic Hunter have announced a friendly competition between Shreveport and Lake Charles to see which city’s residents can achieve the highest increase in first dose COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of October.

Mayor Perkins issued the challenge in a video posted Monday, Sept. 20.

“We have done our best to protect the lives and livelihoods of our loved ones since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Mayor Perkins. “The people of Lake Charles and Shreveport will both be winners at the end of this challenge, because we are equipping our citizens with the tools needed to preserve our future. I am asking you to fight for the city you call home, by getting vaccinated and encouraging your family and friends to do the same.”

“Here in southwest Louisiana, our community has been through a lot since early 2020 when we first began to see positive COVID-19 cases,” said Mayor Hunter. “We cannot control the weather, but we can, with the advice of our own personal physicians, control the decisions we make regarding our health. I am happy to accept Mayor Perkins’ challenge as the local physicians I have spoken with continue to speak with a clear, consistent message. I encourage citizens to visit with their trusted physician and take their advice.”

To get the challenge going, Perkins will visit Shreveport area “Shot for 100″ sites on college campuses to encourage students to get the shot and become eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card.

Every Monday between now and the end of October, progress on the challenge will be posted on social media. The winning city will be announced after the challenge ends Oct. 31. Each mayor has offered up a piece of their city’s culinary culture as a prize. When the challenge ends, the city with the most vaccinations will send its specialty food items to the other city’s mayor. Perkins has offered up stuffed shrimp from Orleandeaux’s Café and Southern Maid donuts, while Mayor Hunter has offered up a “Captain’s Platter” from Steamboat Bill’s and tea cakes from Sweets & Treats.

