Suspect charged in connection to Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Pre-trial for Cliron Price set for Sept. 30
By Brooke Buford
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cliron Price, 21 of Alexandria, one of the suspects charged in connection with the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal on May 7, has pleaded “not guilty” at his arraignment.

Price is charged with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs.

On May 7, David Paul, the owner of Liberty Arsenal in Libuse, was fatally shot. His brother, Michael Paul, was severely injured. Price, who is one of five suspects, was denied a bond reduction in August. Price was involved in a police chase on May 10 while law enforcement was conducting surveillance on him. He was captured near Broadway Avenue.

A pre-trial is set for Sept. 30. Price is being represented by Phillip Robinson. The case is being prosecuted by Rapides Parish Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland. Judge Beard is presiding.

