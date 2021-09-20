Advertisement

Vote for the Week 4 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Menard Eagles and the Pineville Rebels.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 4 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. Below is a list of some of our local games you can select.

Schools can only be selected once to host Game of the Week during the season as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

Week 4 Game of the Week
Peabody vs ASH
Tioga vs Many
Avoyelles vs Bunkie
The Game of the Week will be announced Thursday on KALB.

