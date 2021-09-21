Apple iOS 15 now available for download

(CNN) - Apple’s latest software update is now available and it’s packed with features to help people better focus, connect with others on Facetime and keep track of medical records.

Apple first showed off the new tools for iOS 15 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Among the biggest updates for iPhone and iPad users can be found in Facetime. Facetime group mode now supports a grid view that allows people to see more faces at the same time and lets users listen to music or watch streaming services together during a call. Apple has also added features such as the ability to blur backgrounds on Facetime and put users in focus, similar to the portrait mode.

There’s also a new tool called “Focus” that encourages users to select what kinds of notifications they want to receive, and from whom, at certain times of the day.

The health app now supports vaccine status and test results.

Click here to learn more about iOS 15.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.