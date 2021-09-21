Cenla sees rise in economic development

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana is seeing a rise in economic development, which means new businesses and employment opportunities.

According to LSUA’s latest Cenla economic dashboard, the number of new businesses established in Rapides Parish as of this month was 30% higher than a year ago. Overall, new businesses are up 36% this year in Cenla. In the parish, there were 1,488 new business applications last year, which was the highest number since 2005, and the latest numbers in 2021 show that number growing even more.

On September 21, Clean Finish Carwash opened in Pineville. The grand opening was marked by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I was born and raised in Pineville. Pineville is kind of our home. Pineville is a great easy place to do business in. We wanted to test the waters in Pineville, and we hope we can add additional locations in the future,” said Clean Finish co-owner Randy Ponthie.

Some businesses in Cenla that have opened recently are thriving, including Pedro’s Taco and Tequila Bar.

“We have been open since April, so I think almost six months now. It’s been great. When we opened up in April, the first two days it was a little slow but I guess as word got around we got super slam-packed, even now we have stayed really consistent with that,” said Pero’s manager Benjamin Chavez.

Also reported in the economic dashboard was that employment in Alexandria as of July 2021 reached the highest number it has in over five years with 61,950 people employed.

With new business and many opportunities for employment, the 5.4% unemployment rate that Cenla boasts is well below the state’s 6.3%.

