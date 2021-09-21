FedEx raising shipping rates in 2022

(CNN) - It’s going to cost a little more to send stuff with FedEx. The company announced its shipping rates are going up in January.

These hikes apply to all U.S. domestic, and U.S. export and import services.

Home delivery is expected to go up nearly six percent while freight customers may see an increase of almost eight percent.

In a statement, FedEx officials said these price bumps “reflect incremental costs associated with the challenging operating environment.”

FedEx customers might also start paying more this year.

In November, some FedEx shipments will have a fuel surcharge.

