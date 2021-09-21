Gyllenhaal, Fuqua on the van that made ‘The Guilty’ possible

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus has forced Hollywood to adapt in countless ways to keep productions running through the pandemic.

Movie sets are teeming hubs of activity where mask-wearing and social distancing are often impossible when the cameras are rolling.

But few films have pivoted quite like the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller “The Guilty,” a movie made without its director hardly ever stepping on set.

After Antoine Fuqua had a close exposure to someone with COVID-19, he directed the entire movie from a van parked down the street from set.

“The Guilty” opens in theaters Friday and debuts Oct. 1 on Netflix.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.