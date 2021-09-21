Advertisement

Ida recovery meeting Thursday for agricultural producers

LSU AgCenter
LSU AgCenter(KNOE)
By AP
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The LSU AgCenter is holding an in-person and online meeting Thursday morning for southeastern Louisiana producers who suffered agricultural losses from Hurricane Ida.

Up to 50 people can attend in person at the New Orleans Botanical Garden Garden Study Center, or online through Microsoft Teams.

The meeting is for landowners, farmers and producers located in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles and surrounding parishes.

AgCenter agent Anna Timmerman says state and federal help is available. To register, email her at atimmermanagcenter.lsu.edu.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliron Price
Suspect charged in connection to Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ‘urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Rapides Foundation conducting community health assessment, uncovering health status of Cenla

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Pledge Kids 92121
PLEDGE KIDS: 92121
Lunch Kid 92121
LUNCH KID - SYDNEY MOSS 92121
9/21/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/21/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast