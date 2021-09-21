LSU soccer No. 5 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU soccer (8-0-0) team keeps on moving up in the national rankings.

For the fifth straight week the squad has moved up and this week they are No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches’ top 25 poll.

The Tigers opened up SEC play with a big win over Mississippi State 2-0 in front of a record 3,021 fans. They used the crowd to their advantage and scored two first half goals en route to their eighth straight victory of the season.

The win also moved LSU’s current win streak that dates back to the spring of 2021 to 11 for the longest active streak in the NCAA.

LSU will take on Ole Miss Thursday night in Oxford at 6:00 p.m.

The No. 5 national ranking is the highest in LSU history and LSU is one of six remaining teams in the NCAA this season to win all of their matches.

2021 Rankings for LSU

August 24 – RV

August 31 – No. 17

September 7 – No. 7

September 14 – No. 6

September 21 – No. 5

