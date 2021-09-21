Advertisement

Northwood-Lena building a winning culture

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, La. (KALB) - Building a winning program all starts with the coaches and players buying into the program that’s being built.

Over in Lena, the Northwood Gators are proving that they are not the same team that only won one game over the previous two years combined.

The Gators are 2-1 so far in 2021, which is the best start to a season for the school since 2012. Northwood-Lena also pitched a shutout last week against Ville Platte, winning that game 24-0. This was the first time that the Gators allowed zero points in a game in six years.

First-year head coach Tommy Moore said this success is a result of everyone on the team believing in one another.

“They’re trusting in their coaches and believing in us as a staff,” said Coach Moore. “The other night we put an emphasis on holding on to the football, and when they see what can happen when we do that, it builds that much more trust between coaches and players.”

Coach Moore said their goal is to build the program the right way. They are focussing on more than just football as they gather for pre and post-game meals and even have a prayer breakfast each Friday.

Northwood will look to go 3-1 on the year when they take on D’Arbonne Woods at home on Friday, September 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliron Price
Suspect charged in connection to Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ‘urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana

Latest News

LC looking forward to the home field advantage
LC looking forward to home field advantage
LC looking forward to home field advantage
High School coaches talking about last week's game and how they are preparing for Week 4.
Seven high school coaches preview Week 4 in a local press conference
Pac-12, SWAC forming basketball partnership