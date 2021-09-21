Northwood-Lena building a winning culture

LENA, La. (KALB) - Building a winning program all starts with the coaches and players buying into the program that’s being built.

Over in Lena, the Northwood Gators are proving that they are not the same team that only won one game over the previous two years combined.

The Gators are 2-1 so far in 2021, which is the best start to a season for the school since 2012. Northwood-Lena also pitched a shutout last week against Ville Platte, winning that game 24-0. This was the first time that the Gators allowed zero points in a game in six years.

First-year head coach Tommy Moore said this success is a result of everyone on the team believing in one another.

“They’re trusting in their coaches and believing in us as a staff,” said Coach Moore. “The other night we put an emphasis on holding on to the football, and when they see what can happen when we do that, it builds that much more trust between coaches and players.”

Coach Moore said their goal is to build the program the right way. They are focussing on more than just football as they gather for pre and post-game meals and even have a prayer breakfast each Friday.

Northwood will look to go 3-1 on the year when they take on D’Arbonne Woods at home on Friday, September 24.

