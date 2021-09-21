Advertisement

Pac-12, SWAC forming basketball partnership

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (AP) — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership.

The partnership will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference.

The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026.

As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games.

The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for your 5th Quarter Game of the Week
Vote for your Week 3 Play of the Week
APD investigating shooting near City Park
Locked baseball fields in Alexandria to be addressed
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
"Houma's Where the Heart Is" event in Montegut to help those recovering from Hurricane Ida.
“Houma’s Where the Heart Is” disaster relief event

Latest News

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Auburn will kickoff in primetime
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
LSU DE Andre Anthony suffers season-ending knee injury
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)
LSU DE BJ Ojulari, national sack leader, named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
bazart jr wins play of the week
Bazart’s hit stick earns play of the week honors