Rapides Parish School Board meeting to discuss COVID-19 policy

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is meeting on the district’s COVID-19 policy.

There are two motions from member Wilton Barrios on the table.

One is asking for a change to the quarantine policy. In it, only students who test positive or show symptoms of COVID-19 would be sent home. Other students who were in contact that were wearing masks would stay in the classroom, with a letter sent home to parents stating that their children were exposed to the virus.

The other motion asks Superintendent Jeff Powell to develop a consistent COVID-19 protocol across the parish - that policy would then be sent to the school board this month.

