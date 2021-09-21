School Board members vote 5-4 to select Wright as Sabine Parish’s superintendent

HOW THEY VOTED:

For Eddie L. Jones Jr. (4 votes): Daron Chandler, Donald Remedies, Dale Skinner and Kowonno K. Greene

For Shane A. Wright (5 votes): Dr. Leah V. Byles, Spencer Faust, Donald Garcie, Genevieve Gordon and Terrell Snelling

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Sabine Parish School Board members voted 5-4 on Monday, Sept. 20 to select Shane A. Wright as the School District’s next superintendent.

Wright currently is employed as director of administrative services for the School District.

The next step in the hiring process is negotiations involving Wright and the School Board’s president and vice president. The School Board then will vote on the contract during its next meeting.

Wright will succeed Dr. Sara Ebarb, who in mid-June announced her retirement effective Dec. 31. She has been Sabine’s school superintendent for the past 10 years.

The board’s vote Monday culminated a two-hour special meeting during which Wright and Florien High principal Eddie L. Jones Jr. were interviewed.

Those interviews were livestreamed for public viewing.

Below are the two candidates' job applications:

