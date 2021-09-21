Advertisement

Seven high school coaches preview Week 4 in a local press conference

High School coaches talking about last week's game and how they are preparing for Week 4.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Seven local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s game along with the adjustments they are making to get ready for Week 4,

Participants included Andy Boone (Avoyelles), Jay Roark (Jena), Marvin Hall (Peabody), Tommy Moore (Northwood), Bryant Bell (Pineville), Justin Charles (Menard), and Kevin Cook (Tioga).

