Seven high school coaches preview Week 4 in a local press conference

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Seven local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s game along with the adjustments they are making to get ready for Week 4,

Participants included Andy Boone (Avoyelles), Jay Roark (Jena), Marvin Hall (Peabody), Tommy Moore (Northwood), Bryant Bell (Pineville), Justin Charles (Menard), and Kevin Cook (Tioga).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.