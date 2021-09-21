Advertisement

Troubled Nielsen to update measurements for local television

(Credit: KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Increasingly under fire from its clients, the Nielsen company says it will soon incorporate homes that have cut the cable cord and rely on broadband in its measurement of local TV viewership.

That accounts for roughly 20% of the viewership now nationally, although cord-cutting varies from market to market. Broadband homes are already included in national TV ratings.

The company that essentially holds a monopoly in measuring how people watch TV, providing the economic backbone of the industry, has been accused of not keeping up with the rapidly changing times.

Nielsen disputes that, while admitting the pandemic hurt its efforts to maintain the size of its viewing panels.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliron Price
Suspect charged in connection to Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ‘urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito
This image released by Netflix shows director Antoine Fuqua working from a vehicle on the set...
Gyllenhaal, Fuqua on the van that made ‘The Guilty’ possible