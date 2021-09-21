Advertisement

Updates from Alexandria City Council meeting

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is meeting this evening, but ahead of the meeting, City Attorney Shane Williams sent a letter to council members reminding them of what they can actually talk about during committee meetings.

Williams stated in the letter that over the last few months, several meeting agenda items have been too broad - specifically taking issue with sections of the meetings where each council member can bring up topics concerning their district. The city attorney claims that discussions can become off-topic when this happens.

Williams claims that each council member can request information from the mayor, but a return on information should be made back to that council member individually instead of as an agenda item.

This letter comes just before the council is scheduled to hear from the administration on certain policies the city has - like a written copy of the policy on reporting crime and general information to the public.

KALB’s Dylan Domangue is keeping up with the latest developments from the meeting:

