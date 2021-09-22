Additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites open in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish is now close to 40 percent vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are two additional locations right here in Central Louisiana for people needing monoclonal antibody treatment.

The Louisiana Department of Health has opened two additional COVID-19 sites at the Coliseum in Rapides Parish and the Leesville Hospital in Vernon Parish.

Region Six Office of Public Health Director Dr. David Holcombe says right now, these additional locations are being underutilized by the public. So far, Holcombe tells us only a handful of patients have been treated at the Rapides location and almost 60 people have been treated at the Vernon site.

To qualify for the treatment, you must be more than 12-years-old, more than 88 pounds and within 10 days of your positive COVID test.

Holcombe says this option is great because it can stop the disease and get you feeling better quickly.

“It’s a monoclonal antibody so these are antibodies against the coronavirus. You get this infusion and it’s as if you were instantly vaccinated and instantly had antibody protection. This really stops the disease in its course.”

There is no out-of-pocket expense for this treatment option. Both sites are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Holcombe adds now is not the time to let your guard down with COVID-19. You can still get a COVID test or vaccine at the Rapides Parish health unit on Coliseum Boulevard.

Monoclonal Antibody Sites:

Rapides Parish Coliseum Parking Lot: 5600 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria

Byrd Regional Hospital at Deer Creek: 810 S. 10th Street, Leesville

You can get in contact with the Rapides Parish health unit by contacting 318-487-5262.

