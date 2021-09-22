Advertisement

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliron Price
Suspect charged in connection to Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ‘urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana

Latest News

Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57
Concerns still remain over city parks in Alexandria being locked
Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP