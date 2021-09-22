Concerns still remain over city parks in Alexandria being locked

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The topic of city parks being locked to the public has been a heated conversation at recent city council meetings, and that continued once again on Tuesday, September 21.

Residents and council members shared concerns about the public spaces being closed throughout the day.

The city reported that there are 13 athletic fields and facilities in the city along with five green spaces within 24 parks. Six of the 13 athletic facilities are enterprise facilities and are unlocked when they are reserved by payment or council-approved agreements. Three of the 24 park facilities are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The green spaces are open for practice at any time.

Attached below is a list of all the parks and green spaces in Alexandria and their open status.

(Source: City of Alexandria)

The council said they understand not keeping the parks open 24 hours due to the risk of them being vandalized, but they want to give their kids things to do and places to play.

“We don’t have those parks locked up just to have them arbitrarily locked up,” said Mayor Jeff Hall. “There are some that are requested from citizens to be locked because of the loitering and things that take place at all hours of the night. Sometimes we just have to manage that the best way we possibly can from the administration perspective.”

District 2 Councilman Gerber Porter suggested that there is plenty of land in Alexandria that they could level out, stripe and put a backstop up for kids to play ball. Porter added that they need to broaden their thinking and approach as a council for coming up with a solution so all the kids have a chance to play.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.