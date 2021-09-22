LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Sept. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed another death of a minor due to COVID-19.

In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17.

No further information will be released regarding the child’s death.

“Just five days ago, our hearts were heavy as we mourned the sixth child to lose their life to COVID-19 in this surge. Here we are once more, grieving as another promising young life ends too soon. It’s incumbent upon all of us to get the vaccine and wear a mask to protect ourselves and one another, including our children.”

Now, the new number of pediatric deaths during the state’s fourth surge stands at seven. Overall, 16 juveniles younger than the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

