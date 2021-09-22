Advertisement

LSU announces 2022 football schedule

LSU announces 2022 football schedule
By Amanda Lindsley
Sep. 21, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 LSU football schedule has been announced.

The 2022 schedule was announced through a tweet from LSU football.

The Tigers will kick off the season against Florida State on September 4 at a neutral site.

LSU will also faceoff against Southern University on Saturday, September 10 for the first home game of the season in Death Valley.

The Tigers will have 7 home games in the 2022 season and 4 away games.

Times for the games have not been announced yet.

