Advertisement

No current timeline set for reopening of I-10 eastbound left lane, DOTD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Currently, there is no timeline on when the I-10 eastbound left lane will reopen, according to a release Tuesday night from DOTD.

That section of the roadway is currently closed for emergency repairs as a result of the massive automobile fire that erupted on Monday from an 18-wheeler crash.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the eastbound left lane on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge at milepost 218 near I-310 south in St. Charles Parish will remain closed until the damage is repaired.

Trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans should take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at I-55 north in LaPlace because truck traffic is closed at this location. All through traffic is advised not to use US 61 because of the need for Hurricane Ida response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliron Price
Suspect charged in connection to Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ‘urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana

Latest News

Concerns still remain over city parks in Alexandria being locked
Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
Legal counsel, state health official responds to RPSB suggested COVID quarantine protocol
Cutters Sports Bar in Jena Choctaw Pines Casino in Dry Prong, La.
TV Dinners: Cutters Sports Bar
TV Dinners: Cutters Sports Bar