RPSO Firewood Project to open Oct. 1

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 22, RPSO Sheriff Mark Wood announced the opening of the RPSO Firewood Project, an operation providing firewood for the public.

The Sheriff’s office converted its old pea farm on Vandenburg Drive to a wood-splitting operation and will begin selling ricks of firewood beginning Oct. 1.

Wood told KALB the idea was formed after Hurricane Laura last year.

“Last year if you remember when the hurricane hit, I was out of power for about nine days, and there were trees down everywhere, there still are. So, it got me thinking about it, and I said you know instead of this lot just sitting here this is something we could do for the public to help,” said Wood.

Using money orders purchased at the guard booth on John Allison Drive, people can purchase a rick of wood for $60 with a limit of two ricks. This project is targeted at those who may have trouble getting their own firewood.

“We’re hoping for the elderly and the disabled that still has that fireplace but maybe can’t cut their wood for whatever reason can come out here and get their wood,” said the Sheriff.

The profit from wood sales will maintain the equipment, and benefit the inmates via an inmate welfare fund.

“Some of that goes to take care of equipment, log splitters, chainsaws, things of that nature,” said Wood. “The rest of it will go in their account so we can help them. Some of them may not have any kind of family, anybody to help them out there. Their shoes are worn and tore up they’re going out and working in the public, so, we can buy them some shoes or boots or whatever they need so they can continue paying back their debt to society.”

The Sheriff’s office is also asking any local tree surgeons or cutters to contact them at 318-709-8489, if they need a place to bring and dispose of hardwood trees.

