12 now dead among nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse

By Lee Zurik and Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Wednesday the death toll among nursing home residents evacuated to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse before Hurricane Ida has risen to 12.

LDH says five of those deaths are storm-related. A spokesperson says it’s unclear what the causes of the other deaths are related to at this point.

More than 800 residents from seven nursing homes owned by Bob Dean were evacuated to the warehouse in Independence, La. Several lawsuits have been filed after those evacuated said they went without proper medical care, air conditioning, or sleeping arrangements for days.

Officials have revoked the licenses of all seven of Dean’s nursing homes. Dean’s attorney says he plans to appeal the state’s decision.

