Advertisement

ASH vs Peabody selected at the week 4 Game of the Week

As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the...
As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Menard Eagles and the Pineville Rebels.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the week four Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Alexandria Senior High (ASH) Trojans taking on the Peabody Warhorses.

ASH is undefeated with a 3-0 record, while the Peabody Warhorses are looking for their first win of the season (record 0-3).

The game will take place Friday at ASH.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Legal counsel, state health official responds to RPSB suggested COVID quarantine protocol
Concerns still remain over city parks in Alexandria being locked

Latest News

SEC releases LSU softball’s 24-game conference schedule
Many and Tioga scheduled to go head-to-head in week three
Northwood-Lena building a winning culture
Northwood-Lena building a winning culture