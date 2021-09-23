ASH vs Peabody selected at the week 4 Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the week four Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Alexandria Senior High (ASH) Trojans taking on the Peabody Warhorses.

ASH is undefeated with a 3-0 record, while the Peabody Warhorses are looking for their first win of the season (record 0-3).

The game will take place Friday at ASH.

