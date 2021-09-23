Advertisement

Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and the 18 wheeler caught fire.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Both directions of travel on the I-10 bridge are being shut down for several hours after an 18-wheeler caught fire, according to the Westlake Police Department.

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and the 18 wheeler caught fire. Wilrye said minor injuries are being reported at this time.

The 18-wheeler was carrying building materials, according to Wilrye.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is diverting all motorists to I-210 as an alternate route.

Officials say a DOTD bridge inspector is in route to check out the bridge and see if it was at all damaged.

Photos from authorities on the scene.
Photos from authorities on the scene.(WPD)
Photos from authorities on the scene.
Photos from authorities on the scene.(WPD)
Photos from authorities on the scene.
Photos from authorities on the scene.(WPD)

KPLC will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
Legal counsel, state health official responds to RPSB suggested COVID quarantine protocol
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Cliron Price
Suspect charged in connection to Liberty Arsenal shooting enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

Courtesy: MGN Online
Impairment suspected in crash that killed unrestrained Simmesport woman in West Baton Rouge Parish
Take some extra money to cross Lake Ponchartrain