Louisiana leaders gear up for redistricting as population moves south

Louisiana State Capitol
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More and more people are moving out of north Louisiana and instead moving down state, according to Census data.

State lawmakers are expected to meet early in 2022 for a special session to address redistricting. During the session, they will use the data to redraw Louisiana’s maps for the U.S. House, state legislature, state education board, and other elected office seats.

“What the Census has told us is that people are leaving north Louisiana and moving, really, along I-10 and I-12,” said John Stefanski, the chairman of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives. “As a member of the legislature, it tells me that your districts in north Louisiana, generally, are going to get larger, geographically, in order to compensate for those people. The ones along the I-10, I-12 corridor should be more compact.”

Louisiana’s population grew 2.7%, according to Census data. Meanwhile, neighboring states Arkansas and Texas grew 3.3% and 15.9% respectively.

“For the 111th Congress (January 2009-January 2011), Louisiana had seven congressional districts,” according to the Census. “For the 113th Congress (January 2013-January 2015), Louisiana has six congressional districts as a result of reapportionment based on the 2010 Census.”

Locally, 2,086 people moved out of Caddo Parish and moved next door to Bossier Parish.

