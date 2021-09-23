Advertisement

Many and Tioga scheduled to go head-to-head in week three

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers will host the Tioga Indians Friday night, which could turn into a great football game.

Both teams are coming off of a win as Many beat North DeSoto 50-0, and Tioga beat Pineville 7-6. Tioga wants to stretch their win streak to two games in a row, but Many poses as a legitimate threat that could hand the Indians their third loss of the season.

“When you look at our schedule, I don’t think... any that anytime we play has that many division one signees,” Kevin Cook, the head coach for Tioga, said. “So, it’s definitely not your average 2A football program.”

