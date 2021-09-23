Mayor Hall updates community on revitalization project at monthly ‘State of the Community’ address

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall shared plans to upgrade some areas of downtown during his ‘State of the Community’ address on Thursday, September 23.

A $300,000 grant was given to the City of Alexandria in October of 2020 by the Environmental Protection Agency. It’s aimed to identify potential contamination in vacant and unused properties in the city.

Two key areas of focus are Lee Street and areas along Bolton Avenue.

When it comes to the upgrades, Mayor Hall says some possibilities include housing developments, commercial retail and even upgrades to the ATRANS bus station.

Right now, the city is looking at its options and deciding what’s best to incorporate into Alexandria.

“The presentation they made directs us to various options that we may have, and we’re going to share that with the public as we move forward as to what some of those options are. As we move closer and decide which ones we specifically want to do, or want to prioritize, we’ll certainly want to communicate that to the public,” said Mayor Jeff Hall.

Other options include more entertainment at the amphitheater, a potential river walk and even a marina.

The mayor says plans got delayed because of COVID-19, but construction is expected to start in the next month or so.

