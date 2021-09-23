Advertisement

1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One person died and 12 others were injured Thursday in a mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store in a Memphis suburb, according to police.

WMC reported Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter also is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Names of the suspect and victims have not been publicly released.

Lane said the vehicle of the shooter is in the parking lot, and police are awaiting additional equipment to safely get into it to search. They first received a call about the shooting at 1:30 p.m. local time and the first officer responded four minutes later, he said.

Police worked aisle to aisle to clear the store and remove employees and customers. There is not believed to be an additional suspect, Lane said.

First responders sent victims to nearby hospitals right now, and Lane said the number of casualties could change as more information comes in.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents earlier in the day and had students sheltered in place until police secured the scene.

The ATF along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other area agencies are assisting Collierville police.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Legal counsel, state health official responds to RPSB suggested COVID quarantine protocol
Concerns still remain over city parks in Alexandria being locked

Latest News

Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC decides on COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly ‘State of the Community’ address on Thursday...
Homelessness on the rise in Alexandria, officials encouraging people not to give cash to panhandlers
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California
Mayor Jeff Hall addresses the public during his monthly 'State of the Community' address,...
Mayor Hall updates community on revitalization project at monthly ‘State of the Community’ address