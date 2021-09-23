Advertisement

Pine Praire’s Elijah George’s 5 TDS earns him ACA Athlete of the Week honors

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE PRAIRE, LA. (KALB) - Pine Praire’s Elijah George scored five touchdowns, including three in the first half, in the win against Buckeye.

He said he is happy his hard work is finally paying off, and he wants to continue to help this team win games.

Elijah is happy with the ACA Athlete of the Week honor, but his goal is to go far in the playoffs.

